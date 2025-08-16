Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,077,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 146,972 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.34% of Equity Residential worth $363,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at $1,595,000. OneAscent Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at $472,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S Bank Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth $318,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential Price Performance

NYSE:EQR opened at $64.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.69. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.92. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $59.41 and a 52 week high of $78.83.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The business had revenue of $768.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.60 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.6925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EQR. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.50 price target on Equity Residential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.78.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Stories

