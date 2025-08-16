United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,010,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,284 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.84% of United Airlines worth $415,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in United Airlines by 10,777.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,068,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $349,953,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021,511 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP increased its stake in United Airlines by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,261,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in United Airlines by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,788,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $950,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,654 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc. acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $173,211,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $155,860,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UAL opened at $100.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.48. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a one year low of $40.96 and a one year high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.29.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.71%. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michelle Freyre sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $82,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,375.77. This represents a 52.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barney Harford sold 15,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,424,544.69. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 89,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,012,670. This represents a 15.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,791 shares of company stock valued at $9,992,318 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on UAL. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on United Airlines from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Cowen upped their target price on United Airlines from $101.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.43.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

