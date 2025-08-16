Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Sells 22,901 Shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP reduced its stake in Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,901 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Laureate Education by 260.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Laureate Education by 144.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 355,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after purchasing an additional 210,239 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Laureate Education by 43.3% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 25,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,813 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Laureate Education by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,317,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,098,000 after purchasing an additional 58,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Laureate Education by 43.4% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 935,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,126,000 after purchasing an additional 282,901 shares in the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $25.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.48 and a 200-day moving average of $21.44. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.54. Laureate Education has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $26.72.

Laureate Education ( NASDAQ:LAUR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $524.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.00 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 29.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Laureate Education will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LAUR shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Laureate Education from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

