Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 433,900 Shares of MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,427,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 433,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of MGIC Investment worth $357,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 7,837.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 619.2% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 61.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 20.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Mattke sold 139,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $3,694,447.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,100,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,220,380.76. This represents a 11.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paula C. Maggio sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $529,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 157,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,169,393.55. The trade was a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,203 shares of company stock valued at $5,010,848 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MGIC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $27.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. MGIC Investment Corporation has a 12 month low of $21.94 and a 12 month high of $28.67.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $304.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.25 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 62.58% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Corporation will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

MGIC Investment declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MGIC Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. This is an increase from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

