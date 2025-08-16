Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Purchased by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 368,500 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fielder Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Itau Unibanco by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 18,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA raised its stake in Itau Unibanco by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 22,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Itau Unibanco by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Itau Unibanco by 10.0% in the first quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Itau Unibanco by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 68,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Itau Unibanco in a research note on Thursday, July 10th.

NYSE ITUB opened at $6.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $75.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $7.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.05.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. Itau Unibanco had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 19.48%. Analysts expect that Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a $0.0024 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 43.0%. Itau Unibanco’s payout ratio is presently 4.23%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

