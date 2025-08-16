Boston Partners Raises Holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 586,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,472 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.53% of Tower Semiconductor worth $20,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSEM. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $33,211,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,758,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,604,000 after acquiring an additional 653,191 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 219.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 641,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,362,000 after acquiring an additional 440,314 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,261,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,056,000. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSEM stock opened at $46.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 12-month low of $28.64 and a 12-month high of $55.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.77.

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $372.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSEM has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Monday, August 4th. Susquehanna set a $66.00 target price on Tower Semiconductor and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush set a $65.00 target price on Tower Semiconductor and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.25.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

