Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Position Raised by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 80.0% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE FNF opened at $59.67 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.61 and a twelve month high of $66.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.85.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.24). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays dropped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.