Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 1,133 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% during the first quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 46,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.3% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.42 per share, for a total transaction of $65,807.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,266.06. This represents a 55.09% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Erik Fyrwald purchased 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.95 per share, for a total transaction of $993,735.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 77,370 shares in the company, valued at $5,025,181.50. This represents a 24.65% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 48,100 shares of company stock worth $3,330,287 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 0.1%

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $65.78 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.33 and a twelve month high of $106.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.66. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -103.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on IFF. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.36.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

