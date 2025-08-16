IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 107,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,379 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $19,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IQV. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 4.9% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in IQVIA by 4.2% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in IQVIA by 66.1% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 191 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 15.0% during the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 621 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In other news, insider Keriann Cherofsky sold 549 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.53, for a total value of $105,149.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,352.30. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 5,800 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.05, for a total transaction of $1,102,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,165,178.90. This trade represents a 17.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of IQV stock opened at $191.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.65 and a 1-year high of $252.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.83.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners set a $188.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $209.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $232.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IQVIA

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.