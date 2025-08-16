Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) vs. Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Head to Head Comparison

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Free Report) and Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) are both large-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Alstom and Union Pacific, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alstom 1 1 1 1 2.50 Union Pacific 1 11 14 1 2.56

Union Pacific has a consensus price target of $258.2083, suggesting a potential upside of 17.07%. Given Union Pacific’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Union Pacific is more favorable than Alstom.

Volatility and Risk

Dividends

Alstom has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Union Pacific has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Alstom pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Union Pacific pays an annual dividend of $5.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Union Pacific pays out 46.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Union Pacific has raised its dividend for 18 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alstom and Union Pacific”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alstom $19.85 billion 0.58 $160.07 million N/A N/A Union Pacific $24.25 billion 5.39 $6.75 billion $11.51 19.16

Union Pacific has higher revenue and earnings than Alstom.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Alstom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of Union Pacific shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Union Pacific shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Alstom and Union Pacific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alstom N/A N/A N/A Union Pacific 28.43% 41.73% 10.08%

Summary

Union Pacific beats Alstom on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alstom

Alstom SA provides solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions comprising people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, cybersecurity, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling. It also provides APM, monorail, tram, metro, and main line systems; and tracklaying and track solutions, catenary free and ground feeding solutions, electrification solutions, and electromechanical equipment, as well as cybersecurity solutions. In addition, the company provides maintenance, modernization, overhaul, parts and repair, and support services. Further, it offers various components, including bogies, motors and generators, friction brakes, switchgears, gearboxes, traction and auxiliary converters, transformers, components propulsion, green traction solutions, interiors and train control and information systems, hydrogen and battery solutions, and dispen dampers. The company was founded in 1928 and is based in Saint-Ouen, France.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers. Union Pacific Corporation was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

