Boston Family Office LLC Cuts Stock Position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Boston Family Office LLC trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,464 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 5,043 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Argus downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $356.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.87.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $308.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $298.06 and its 200-day moving average is $304.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.52. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $274.70 and a 12-month high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,400. This trade represents a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total transaction of $281,221.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,780,165.67. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,178 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

