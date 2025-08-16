Boston Family Office LLC Sells 158 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Boston Family Office LLC trimmed its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $36,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.9%

ADI opened at $231.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $114.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.65 and a 12 month high of $247.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $233.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.24.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 18.65%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Analog Devices from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Analog Devices from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $747,593.75. Following the sale, the director directly owned 167,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,088,010.33. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

