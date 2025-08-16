Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Has $30.27 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,286 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $30,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 77,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 81,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $63.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $97.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.65 and its 200-day moving average is $60.56. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $68.33.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

