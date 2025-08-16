Weik Capital Management Purchases 110 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Weik Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Weik Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,051,000 after buying an additional 6,792 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 289,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,584,000 after buying an additional 20,603 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,989,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 19,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of IVV stock opened at $646.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $624.42 and a 200-day moving average of $591.51. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $649.31. The firm has a market cap of $651.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

