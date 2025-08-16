Horizon Investments LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1,666.7% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AvalonBay Communities

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 5,945 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.67, for a total value of $1,222,708.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,623,288.39. The trade was a 25.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 6,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.57, for a total value of $1,245,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 22,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,728,859.74. This represents a 20.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $190.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.40 and a 52 week high of $239.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.66 and its 200 day moving average is $206.42.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.02. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 38.91%. The company had revenue of $689.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 86.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVB. UBS Group cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $241.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down previously from $255.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $211.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.64.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

