Horizon Investments LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC)

Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,405 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $27,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 26.9% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $45,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $303.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $318.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $286.00 to $279.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $321.00 price objective (up previously from $305.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.27.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of VMC opened at $291.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.62. Vulcan Materials Company has a 12 month low of $215.08 and a 12 month high of $298.31.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

About Vulcan Materials

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.