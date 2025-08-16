Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Stock Position Increased by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Elevance Health by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,991,000 after buying an additional 7,410 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Elevance Health stock opened at $308.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.78. The company has a market cap of $69.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.71 and a fifty-two week high of $567.26.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.30 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.26 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ELV. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $492.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $428.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $484.00 target price (down previously from $555.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $286.94 per share, with a total value of $2,438,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 151,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,333,678.80. The trade was a 5.96% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

