Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Stock Position Increased by Horizon Investments LLC

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2025

Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELVFree Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Elevance Health by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,991,000 after buying an additional 7,410 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Elevance Health stock opened at $308.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.78. The company has a market cap of $69.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.71 and a fifty-two week high of $567.26.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELVGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.30 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.26 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ELV. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $492.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $428.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $484.00 target price (down previously from $555.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ELV

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $286.94 per share, with a total value of $2,438,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 151,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,333,678.80. The trade was a 5.96% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV)

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.