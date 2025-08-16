Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 434.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,041,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,473,000 after purchasing an additional 15,480,835 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,570,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4,775.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,338 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,123,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,717,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
General Mills Price Performance
Shares of GIS opened at $49.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.55. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.59 and a 1-year high of $75.90.
General Mills Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 59.51%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GIS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $53.00 price objective on shares of General Mills and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.73.
About General Mills
General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.
