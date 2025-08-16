Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 200,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,891,000 after purchasing an additional 9,632 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 350.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 549.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVY stock opened at $138.19 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $144.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.52. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $1.2333 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

