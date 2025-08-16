Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Has $791,000 Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 48.8% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 334.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 256,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,122,000 after purchasing an additional 197,115 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 6.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 11.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 54,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 37.4% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 23,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on DD shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $73.09 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $90.06. The stock has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of -155.51, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.55.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -348.94%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

