31,255 Shares in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 83.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $35.92 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $42.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.85 and its 200 day moving average is $33.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.81.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $1,925,400.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,627,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,585,769.02. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.72.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

