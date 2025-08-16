10,938 Shares in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in State Street by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in State Street by 2,942.9% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in State Street by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in State Street by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at State Street

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.29, for a total value of $108,197.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,517,174.28. This trade represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of State Street from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of State Street from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.82.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of STT opened at $111.09 on Friday. State Street Corporation has a one year low of $72.81 and a one year high of $114.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.06. The stock has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.17. State Street had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

