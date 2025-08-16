Trivium Point Advisory LLC Invests $201,000 in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Trivium Point Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KVUE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 185,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after buying an additional 9,514 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 259,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after buying an additional 87,321 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 196,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 22,986 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 37,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 3,868,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,558,000 after buying an additional 123,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Kenvue from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kenvue from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Kenvue from $24.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.38.

Kenvue Trading Up 0.4%

Kenvue stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $25.17. The stock has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.83.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.16%.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

