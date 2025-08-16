Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,512 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Microchip Technology by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 10.5% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.0% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 24,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 0.4%

Microchip Technology stock opened at $65.71 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $82.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of -193.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.34.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is -535.29%.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 494 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $29,980.86. Following the sale, the director owned 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,472.92. The trade was a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,015 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $112,396.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 34,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,979.14. This trade represents a 5.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.58.

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

