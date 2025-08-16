Sei Investments Co. Trims Stock Position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 624.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 282,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 102,015 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 13.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 398,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 46,562 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,460,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 18,799 shares during the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cars.com Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of CARS stock opened at $12.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.76 million, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.43. Cars.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cars.com ( NYSE:CARS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). Cars.com had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $178.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cars.com news, insider Matthew B. Crawford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $176,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 98,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,885.97. The trade was a 13.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Cars.com from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

About Cars.com

(Free Report)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Further Reading

