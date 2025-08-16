Sei Investments Co. Acquires 3,784 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAN. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 190.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 48.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 131.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 129.3% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

MAN stock opened at $41.30 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a one year low of $37.97 and a one year high of $75.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -108.68 and a beta of 1.08.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. ManpowerGroup had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.98%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

