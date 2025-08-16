Trivium Point Advisory LLC Purchases 565 Shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX)

Trivium Point Advisory LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transce3nd LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 7.9% during the first quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,204,625. This represents a 7.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.52, for a total value of $10,817,993.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 145,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,236,182.56. The trade was a 21.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 147,199 shares of company stock valued at $39,045,071. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LHX opened at $270.72 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $193.09 and a 1-year high of $280.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $260.99 and a 200-day moving average of $231.57. The firm has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.77.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.30. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 53.63%.

LHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $279.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $274.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.47.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

