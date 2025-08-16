Trivium Point Advisory LLC Sells 2,041 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Trivium Point Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,155 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the period. Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its position in HP by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 9,636 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in HP by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,729 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 20,262 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of HP by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,383 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of HP by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,684 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on HP from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on HP from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on HP from $29.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on HP from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.54.

HP Trading Down 0.7%

HPQ stock opened at $26.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.29. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $39.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.18.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 244.99%. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2894 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

