Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Sells 3,700 Shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in GE Aerospace by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,507,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,115,065,000 after buying an additional 692,124 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,046,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,717,000 after acquiring an additional 553,104 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,599,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,344,000 after acquiring an additional 54,765 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the first quarter worth approximately $1,606,840,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,184,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,382,000 after purchasing an additional 628,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on GE. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 price target (up previously from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.92.

GE Aerospace Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE GE opened at $267.62 on Friday. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $159.36 and a 12 month high of $281.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $283.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.44.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

