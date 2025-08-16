Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Sells 4,079 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 205,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,079 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,809,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,841,308,000 after purchasing an additional 16,414,518 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,088,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,716,177,000 after buying an additional 6,672,276 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 111.0% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,336,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,292,000 after buying an additional 4,385,619 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,990,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,213,045,000 after buying an additional 3,177,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 767.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,234,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,112,000 after buying an additional 1,976,432 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $51.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.98. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $51.87.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.