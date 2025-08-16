Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Raises Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 833.3% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 525.9% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Victoria Brifo sold 1,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $397,344.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,612.68. This trade represents a 13.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE APD opened at $290.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $243.69 and a 1-year high of $341.14.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.02%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.