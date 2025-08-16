Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Invests $213,000 in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 32.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,505,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,492,843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767,138 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $278,088,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 71.9% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,435,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,667 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at $100,886,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at $99,172,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $78.95 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $62.02 and a 1 year high of $79.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.56. The company has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

