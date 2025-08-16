Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,319,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 105,197 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $59,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% in the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $51.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $51.87.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

