Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Cowa LLC

Cowa LLC boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services increased its position in Citigroup by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 27,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,140 shares in the company, valued at $193,456. The trade was a 58.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of C stock opened at $93.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.86. The company has a market capitalization of $172.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.38. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.51 and a twelve month high of $96.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.44%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on C shares. Evercore ISI set a $77.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.54.

Get Our Latest Research Report on C

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.