Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $9.31 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 116.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,718 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $9,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,529,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572,555 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,074,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,491,000 after acquiring an additional 975,929 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,252,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,184 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,734,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $866,843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $62.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $76.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.46.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.95.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

