Sei Investments Co. Raises Position in Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GMAB. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $41,740,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,653,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,706,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,612,000 after purchasing an additional 938,455 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,122,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,422,000 after purchasing an additional 694,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $12,360,000. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $23.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.92. Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $17.24 and a 12 month high of $27.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 37.53% and a return on equity of 21.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

