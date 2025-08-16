Sei Investments Co. Lowers Position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,572 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 197.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 213.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHE opened at $39.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.73 and a 12 month high of $52.57. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.41.

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $642.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 64.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BHE shares. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

