Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 146,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,611 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $11,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Rialto Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 188.7% in the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 48.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Price Performance

Sysco stock opened at $79.49 on Friday. Sysco Corporation has a 1 year low of $67.12 and a 1 year high of $82.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.13. The company has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. Sysco had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 109.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 6,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $509,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 34,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,786,724. The trade was a 15.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 56,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,504,320. This represents a 41.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,026 shares of company stock valued at $6,766,059. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sysco

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.