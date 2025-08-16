Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Purchases 322,420 Shares of Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) by 585.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322,420 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Gen Digital were worth $10,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gen Digital by 117.6% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Gen Digital in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Gen Digital by 26.6% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Gen Digital in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gen Digital in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Gen Digital in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Gen Digital in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Gen Digital from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Gen Digital from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Gen Digital from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

Gen Digital Price Performance

NASDAQ:GEN opened at $31.47 on Friday. Gen Digital Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.74 and a 52 week high of $32.22. The firm has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Gen Digital had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Gen Digital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

About Gen Digital

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

