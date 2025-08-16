Promising Lithium Stocks To Follow Today – August 13th

Exxon Mobil, Albemarle, QuantumScape, Rio Tinto, SolarEdge Technologies, ASP Isotopes, and Amprius Technologies are the seven Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are equity shares of companies engaged in the exploration, mining, refining or manufacturing of lithium and lithium?based products. Because lithium is a key raw material for rechargeable batteries used in electric vehicles, consumer electronics and grid energy storage, these stocks offer investors exposure to the rapidly growing clean-energy and EV markets. Performance of lithium stocks often correlates with demand for batteries and advancements in battery technology. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,890,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,716,775. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.99 and its 200 day moving average is $108.92. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Shares of NYSE ALB traded up $2.46 on Wednesday, hitting $80.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,294,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,555,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.63. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $49.43 and a 12-month high of $113.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALB

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

NYSE QS traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $9.21. 12,258,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,566,910. The company has a current ratio of 16.40, a quick ratio of 16.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day moving average of $5.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 4.43. QuantumScape has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $15.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QS

Rio Tinto (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

NYSE RIO traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $63.35. 1,210,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,368,333. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $79.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.64. Rio Tinto has a 12 month low of $51.67 and a 12 month high of $72.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIO

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Shares of SEDG traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,183,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,818,336. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $32.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.57 and a 200 day moving average of $18.36. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SEDG

ASP Isotopes (ASPI)

ASP Isotopes Inc., a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.

ASPI stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.10. 4,338,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,998,760. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.56. The company has a market capitalization of $931.63 million, a P/E ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 3.36. ASP Isotopes has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $11.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASPI

Amprius Technologies (AMPX)

Amprius Technologies, Inc. produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

AMPX stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.16. The company had a trading volume of 6,645,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,095,491. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.71. Amprius Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $9.66. The stock has a market cap of $844.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.77 and a beta of 2.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMPX

Featured Stories