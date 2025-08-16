Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Purchases 11,338 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 80.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,338 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $8,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 26.9% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 17.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 145.3% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HCA opened at $395.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.98 and a twelve month high of $417.14. The company has a market cap of $92.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $370.53 and its 200 day moving average is $351.46.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 7,363.11% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.11%.

HCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Stephens upgraded HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $394.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.58.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

