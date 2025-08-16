Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 102.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,758 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,609 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth $32,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth $37,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth $41,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

BUD opened at $61.40 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $45.94 and a 12-month high of $72.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.66. The company has a market capitalization of $110.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.79.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 12.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BUD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.10 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

