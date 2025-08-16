Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 180.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 495,413 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 318,542 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 41,904 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, one8zero8 LLC raised its stake in Intel by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on INTC shares. Cfra Research raised Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Loop Capital started coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Intel from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Intel to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $24.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.54. The stock has a market cap of $107.50 billion, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.24. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $27.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.88 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

