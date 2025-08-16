Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Takes Position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,656 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATHM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 6,649.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 724,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,091,000 after purchasing an additional 714,034 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Autohome by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,520,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,585,000 after acquiring an additional 667,669 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Autohome by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,299,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,729,000 after acquiring an additional 580,252 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Autohome by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 862,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,919,000 after acquiring an additional 369,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Autohome during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,956,000. Institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.
Autohome Price Performance
Autohome stock opened at $28.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.25. Autohome Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $34.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of -0.03.
Autohome Company Profile
Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People’s Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.
