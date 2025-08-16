EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 9,707 Shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,707 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIHP. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1,801.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 3,811.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DIHP opened at $29.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.09. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $30.02.

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

