Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 444 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,523 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.15% of NVR worth $32,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in NVR by 838,726.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 159,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,154,589,000 after purchasing an additional 159,358 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in NVR by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 107,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $880,099,000 after purchasing an additional 11,274 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in NVR by 14.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 59,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $427,962,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its position in NVR by 116,808.2% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 57,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $468,528,000 after purchasing an additional 57,236 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in NVR by 5.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $408,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,850.28, for a total transaction of $981,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,030,208.08. The trade was a 24.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,100.00, for a total value of $4,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,800. This represents a 74.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $8,226.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.94. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6,562.85 and a 12 month high of $9,964.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7,577.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7,362.78.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $108.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $104.89 by $3.65. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 37.35% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $120.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NVR from $7,200.00 to $7,600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on NVR from $7,900.00 to $8,150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,783.33.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

