Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,600 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Invitation Home were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INVH. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 1,313.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Home in the first quarter worth $37,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Home in the first quarter worth $40,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Home during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Home during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INVH. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of Invitation Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.53.

Invitation Home Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $30.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.14 and a 200-day moving average of $32.83. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Invitation Home has a twelve month low of $29.37 and a twelve month high of $37.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Invitation Home had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $681.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Invitation Home will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Home Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Invitation Home’s payout ratio is currently 131.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 148,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $4,969,704.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 642,973 shares in the company, valued at $21,481,727.93. The trade was a 18.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Invitation Home Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

