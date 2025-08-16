Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 45,075 Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 472,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 45,075 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned 0.96% of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 5.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 7.5% in the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 11.2% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,172 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,019 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance

NYSE:DSM opened at $5.61 on Friday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $6.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.69.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $35,242.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 5,152,591 shares in the company, valued at $28,596,880.05. This represents a 0.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

