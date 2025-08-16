National Pension Service Sells 307,858 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

National Pension Service reduced its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 61.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 195,399 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 307,858 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $16,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,621,162 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,348,262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640,443 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 12.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,920,792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,607,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,191 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,743,126 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,441,729,000 after purchasing an additional 769,009 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $60,303,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 2,853.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 670,976 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $57,925,000 after buying an additional 648,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $154.43 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $158.00. The company has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.22.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 169.60% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 42.54%.

Seagate Technology declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the data storage provider to reacquire up to 21.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.44.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In related news, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $376,250.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,976. This represents a 87.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total value of $3,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 478,912 shares in the company, valued at $73,632,720. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 430,270 shares of company stock valued at $53,173,431 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

