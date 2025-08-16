Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 257,364 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 81,295 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $14,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KBH. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC raised its stake in KB Home by 3,142.9% during the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in KB Home by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KB Home by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KB Home alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Robert V. Mcgibney sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $749,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 78,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,193,024.40. This trade represents a 15.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on KB Home from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on KB Home from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen raised KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on KB Home from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KB Home

KB Home Stock Performance

NYSE KBH opened at $62.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.88. KB Home has a 12-month low of $48.90 and a 12-month high of $89.70.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 23rd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. KB Home had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that KB Home will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.25%.

KB Home Profile

(Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.